Mobile County Health Department and city of Mobile partner to tackle diabetes epidemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier today, locals learned more about how diabetes impacts the city of Mobile at the city’s first Diabetes Informational.

In a bid to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in Mobile, the Health Equity office of the Mobile County Health Department spearheaded a groundbreaking event. Lois Gwinn, Senior Program Administrator for the Health Equity office, shed light on the initiative. Gwinn emphasized the urgency of addressing the health disparities present in the area.

“Thirty-seven percent of Mobile residents are diagnosed as being diabetic or pre-diabetic,” said Gwinn.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Gwinn reached out to the city of Mobile’s community affairs office to forge a partnership for this crucial endeavor. With no similar events on the horizon, they decided to use National Diabetes Month in November as the time to launch this vital initiative.

A lineup of essential resources were provided for attendees. From the Alabama Kidney Foundation to vision and blood pressure screenings, attendees were provided with crucial information and services. Participants also engaged in insightful conversations about the importance of dieting and exercise.

“Today I received information from the Providence Diabetic Center. I understand now that they have a special class that you can go to besides a regular scheduled diabetic class,” said Mobile resident, Carolyn Smoke. She was eager to attend the event and learn more about diabetes.

“I’m just trying to get an update as to what is going on — how much it has changed since COVID,” Smoke explains.

Pleased with the resources and information she received at the event, Carolyn says she hopes the Diabetes Informational becomes an annual staple in Mobile.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.