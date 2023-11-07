Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County sheriff: ‘Just not enough to establish probable cause’ in Catholic priest case

MCSO closes case on Alex Crow
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like Mobile County’s top prosecutor, Sheriff Paul Burch said Tuesday that he considers the investigation closed into a Catholic priest who went to Europe with a young woman whom he met when she was in high school.

Alex Crow drew headlines when he took the woman, now 18, to Italy in July. That fact, and a love letter that Crow wrote to the woman when she was a student at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, prompted the Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood on Monday ruled the case closed after the woman appeared with her attorney and refused to answer questions from prosecutors.

Burch said his agency also has reached a dead end.

“We’ve investigated all there really is to investigate,” he said. “We’ve subpoenaed phone records. We’ve gone through those phone records and text messages. You know, and what we’ve developed is just not enough to establish probable cause for any kind of criminal charges.”

The Archdiocese of Mobile, which has come under fire for its handling of the situation, reiterated Monday that it has cooperated fully with law enforcement investigators and asked for prayer. The Archdiocese previously stripped Crow of his priestly duties.

The sheriff said any case can always be reopened if there is new evidence. Buzz Jordan, an attorney who represents the young woman, declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
N.E.S.T. of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender
Mobile teen to be tried as adult in overdose that claimed life of Mary G. Montgomery student
NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender
Gulf State Park Pier closing for repairs
Gulf State Park Pier closing for repairs