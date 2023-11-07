Mobile County sheriff: ‘Just not enough to establish probable cause’ in Catholic priest case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like Mobile County’s top prosecutor, Sheriff Paul Burch said Tuesday that he considers the investigation closed into a Catholic priest who went to Europe with a young woman whom he met when she was in high school.

Alex Crow drew headlines when he took the woman, now 18, to Italy in July. That fact, and a love letter that Crow wrote to the woman when she was a student at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, prompted the Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood on Monday ruled the case closed after the woman appeared with her attorney and refused to answer questions from prosecutors.

Burch said his agency also has reached a dead end.

“We’ve investigated all there really is to investigate,” he said. “We’ve subpoenaed phone records. We’ve gone through those phone records and text messages. You know, and what we’ve developed is just not enough to establish probable cause for any kind of criminal charges.”

The Archdiocese of Mobile, which has come under fire for its handling of the situation, reiterated Monday that it has cooperated fully with law enforcement investigators and asked for prayer. The Archdiocese previously stripped Crow of his priestly duties.

The sheriff said any case can always be reopened if there is new evidence. Buzz Jordan, an attorney who represents the young woman, declined to comment.

