Mobile fair officials plan changes while reiterating that there was no gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greater Gulf Coast Fair officials said Monday they plan changes for next year even as they and police reiterated that there was no gunfire over the weekend.

Reports of gunshots Saturday night created a panic and prompted the fair to close early. But Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said there were no shell casings or any other indications that a gun had been fired.

“People were saying they heard a gun,” she said. “But officers were on the midway.”

Josh Woods, executive director of the fair, echoed those comments. He said on-duty police officers and security officers were stationed throughout the Grounds. He attributed the confusion to disruptive behavior, not violence.

“Unfortunately, that ruined the night for everyone, and I’m upset.,” he told FOX10 News. “I know our vendors are upset. I know the community’s upset that that got experienced. And I can tell you that all that occurred Saturday night was disruptive behavior, no matter what folks are saying on social media.”

Beginning next year, Woods said, minors will be allowed to enter after a certain hour without an adult. He says the board has not decided on the exact cutoff time. He said the fair already employs a variety of security measures, including “new technology” at the front gate to ensure that people do not bring weapons inside.

“We are a safe place,” he said. “We’re a place where I bring my family out. I bring my three boys and my wife. … We ride these rides. We eat the food. And we strive to be a safe place.”

