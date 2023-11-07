Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD warns about counterfeit gift cards

(KMOV)
By WALA Staff
Updated: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are warning people about an ongoing gift card scam.

Detectives say thieves are replacing legitimate gift cards with counterfeit cards. Then, when you buy the cards and loads money on them, the criminals get your hard-earned money.

Police say when you buy a gift card, you really need to look closely at the packaging to see if it’s been tampered with. If you’re suspicious, ask the store staff for help.

Police also urge you to keep all your receipts.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.
Living History Festival At Colonial Fort Conde
The Mobile City Council on Wednesday, November 7, 2023, voted to approve a contract to build a...
Council approves costlier contract for Mobile Civic Center parking garage
First responders in Baldwin County investigating vehicle submerged in water
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order
The transitional housing facility has provided housing and support to hundreds of veterans in...
Dozens of volunteers help beautify Veterans Village in Pensacola