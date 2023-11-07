Mobile PD warns about counterfeit gift cards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are warning people about an ongoing gift card scam.

Detectives say thieves are replacing legitimate gift cards with counterfeit cards. Then, when you buy the cards and loads money on them, the criminals get your hard-earned money.

Police say when you buy a gift card, you really need to look closely at the packaging to see if it’s been tampered with. If you’re suspicious, ask the store staff for help.

Police also urge you to keep all your receipts.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.