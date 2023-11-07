Advertise With Us
Mobile Police to hold gang awareness & prevention town hall meetings.

The meetings are an effort to educate parents on what they can do to protect their children from gang activity.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the last few years, the Mobile Police Department has been working to cut back on gang activity. Over the next couple of weeks MPD will be using town hall meetings to talk to parents about gang awareness.

“We’re not coming in as law enforcement, we’re actually coming in as parents,” said Commander Curtis Graves What to look out for, what to pay special attention to and just the things that matter to parents.”

While gangs are a problem across the country, MPD says locally their concerned about children, some as young as 12 years-old, being involved in gang activity.

“Often times kids are looking for acceptance, they’re looking for something that helps them identify with their struggle in trying to identify themselves,” said Graves.

The town hall meetings will feature a panel discussion about different solutions for gang activity, gang identifiers and Alabama’s new gang law that went into effect in September.

“They’re things that we don’t think about, but they’re things that typically be used in a way that enhances a sentence of a youth, anyone 16 years or older if they’re involved with gang activity,” added Graves.

Commander Curtis Graves says more than anything he hopes parents take this information and start having conversations with their children that they may not have been having before.

“It’s because again the kitchen table is being removed from the family,” said Graves. “Ask them about their friends at school, ask them about their friends out of school and those things that we’ve fallen off from.”

The first meeting will be Tuesday, November 7th in the Business Technology Center auditorium at Bishop State Community College on Broad Street from 6:30-7:30. Then next Tuesday night they’ll have another one at Dayspring Baptist Church from 6:30-7:30. There will be a Q&A session at the meeting, but parents can submit questions in advance by emailing echostoplive@gmail.com

