MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman found two people and their dog inside her car at Providence Hospital around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said Guy Harrington and Sandra Wisniewski were hanging out in the woman’s car.

They’re both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to jail records, they are homeless.

Animal control took the dog, authorities said.

