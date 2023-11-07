MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman found two people and their dog inside her car at Providence Hospital around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Authorities said Guy Harrington and Sandra Wisniewski were hanging out in the woman’s car.
They’re both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
According to jail records, they are homeless.
Animal control took the dog, authorities said.
