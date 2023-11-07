Advertise With Us
Over 80 teams compete in the AHSAA South Super Regional Cheer Competition

The best of the best competed Tuesday morning at the Mobile Civic Center
More than 83 middle school and varsity squads were competing Tuesday morning.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The best of the best competed Tuesday morning at the Mobile Civic Center for the 2023 AHSAA South Super Regional Cheer Competition.

Over 83 middle school and varsity squads competed.  All for an opportunity to travel to Birmingham for the state cheer finals next month.

And supporters came prepared with signs and encouraging words.

“I would just say push through it even if you mess up. Just push through it do what you can do,” Kimberly Campbell said.

“Yeah, we’re pretty excited. We have a group of other people they might bring signs and everything so,” Reagan Leger said.

And for parents of these athletes, it’s fun as well.

“We are so excited. Our girls are amazing, and we are just pumped and ready to get this started,” Haley Pfitzner said

“Yes, and they did so good last year so we can’t wait to see what they’re going to do this year,” Shannon Spyrka said.

The atmosphere was as incredible as the routines. And this crowd had no problem cheering their heart out from the stands.

The state finals are on December 11th and 12th.

