Part of County Road 55 in Baldwin County closed for 3 months

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A months-long drainage project, detouring drivers off County Road 55 in Baldwin County created some confusion Monday, November 6, 2023. The road was closed Monday morning and will remain so until February, when the project is supposed to wrap up.

County Road 55 between Loxley and Silverhill is a busy stretch of road. It’s a popular north-south corridor for locals and the county shut it down at 8:00 a.m. to start on a long overdue drainage project. Even with clearly marked detours, it’s closing caught some drivers off guard.

Highway crews will spend the next three months replacing damaged culvert underneath roadway on CR 55 (Hal Scheurich)

“Came to work this morning, driving back for lunch and road’s closed so definitely a surprise,” said Spencer Baumhower. “Uhm, just going to definitely have to change my route up a little bit.”

“I got a surprise. I was thinking I was going to be able to go straight through but unfortunately, it looks like I’m going to have to go around.” Alfred Knox said.

County crews will spend the next three months replacing a culvert that was damaged during heavy flooding caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020. During that time, motorists will need to either find an alternate route or follow the detour signs around the closure, using Flackler Road, County Road 49 and Barlow Road.

“This is a four-mile detour and unfortunately, that’s what we have to do. We took the best route that we could for the project, for…to move the traveling public around this site,” explained Baldwin County Engineer, Frank Lundy. “My advice is, if you can, try to avoid the area. Take an alternate route.”

The reason the project will take several months is because the corrugated pipe that’s there now will be replaced with a much more permanent box culvert, which requires considerable site prep and labor to install.

There’s never a good time to close a busy road, but highway officials said they took the time of year into consideration.

“Obviously, there’s a much…a lot more traffic in the county during the summer months,” Lundy said. “We know it’s an inconvenience, but this is the optimal time of year to minimize impacts as much as we can.”

The cost of the project is $650,000. ALDOT and the Federal Highway Administration are paying 80 percent of that with the county picking up the remainder. County Highway officials said there are at least a half dozen more Sally-related projects like this that must be tackled at some point.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.