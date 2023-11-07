Recipe: Green Bean Casserole

Recipe courtesy of Barnyard Buffet

Ingredients:

Cut Green beans

Bacon

Chicken broth

Salt

Black pepper

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Cream of chicken soup

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Fried onions

Steps

1) Slice bacon into quarter size bites. Brown bacon in stock pot. Only cook it to Rare.

2) Add chicken broth. Bring to boil. Add salt and pepper. Add green beans. Bring to a full boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 2 hours.

3) Strain the green beans and discard chicken broth. Transfer green beans to a mixing bowl. Add cheddar, cream of chicken, onion powder, and garlic powder. Mix well. Transfer to a casserole dish.

4) Bake uncovered at 350 for up to 30 minutes. Check every 10 minutes and remove once the top begins to brown.

5) Top with fried onions and serve.

Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Boulevard S, Saraland, Alabama. For hours and more information, visit their website.

