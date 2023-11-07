Recipe: Stuffed Bell Pepper

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 pound Rouses Dressing Mix

· ½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

· 1 medium egg, beaten

· 4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed and cut in half

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine dressing mix, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Stuff bell pepper halves with stuffing mixture.

3. Place stuffed bell pepper halves on a greased cookie sheet and place in preheated oven. Bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

· 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

· 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

· 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

· 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

· 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

· 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

· 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

