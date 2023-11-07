Section of Dauphin Street to be closed Tuesday for movie filming

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heads up Dauphin Street between North Franklin and South Jefferson Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 7th. Crews filming the Stephen King adaptation of “The Life of |Chuck” -- starring Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston will be on location filming throughout the day.

This is just the film’s latest stop as filming has been underway across the bay in Fairhope.

“I think Mobile is such an ideal setting. It’s a great place and as I said -- it’s a wonderful stand-in for historic cities around the world really - with our street grid and so many of the historic buildings. It’s been a stand-in for New Orleans and some other historic cities and the filming here is a lot less expensive than it is in those other cities,” explained Carol Hunter, with the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

Of course it’s not the first time Mobile has made it on the big screen. “About My Father” starring Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall was shot in Mobile in 2021.

And actor Nicholas Cage -- has shot multiple films in the Port City -- including “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” and 2014′s Rage. Hunter recalls seeing Cage in action.

“He was such an approachable actor while he was here -- people would see him on the street and he really did seem to enjoy being with folks. We could watch him -- he did sort of a short chase scene down Dauphin Street -- took a left on St. Joseph and then turned into a parking lot and we were right there in the windows looking out on the sidewalk watching it happen,” said Hunter.

And while the temporary street closure -- may be a minor inconvenience -- most residents think it’s pretty cool!

“I think it’s great! Downtown Mobile is beautiful, especially with the lights on -- and maybe folks across the country will be able to see downtown Mobile and they will come see us,” said Richard Taylor, lives downtown on Dauphin Street.

First time visitors from the Windy City -- Brian & Lauri Cavin agree -- saying the Port City has charm and star quality!

“It’s absolutely gorgeous! I’ve never been to Mobile -- I love it -- the history, the buildings, the trees. It’s just a fabulous place,” said Lauri.

It’s also important to note -- all of the side streets between Conti and Saint Francis Street along that stretch of Dauphin Street will also be temporarily closed Tuesday. So plan your commute accordingly.

