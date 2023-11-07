Theodore Wendy’s employee accused of stealing customer credit card information

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve recently dined at the Pilot Travel Center Wendy’s in Theodore...you may want to keep reading.

According to Mobile Police, a Wendy’s employee, was taking something other than orders.

Police say she stole a customer’s credit card information using a Square business account.

Now, Latoyia Whitfield is sitting in Metro Jail.

FOX 10 News did some digging and found out this isn’t Whitfield’s first time being charged with credit card fraud.

According to court documents, Whitfield is an ex-con who’s already served time in prison for credit card fraud.

Her jail record says she was arrested on that charge in 2007.

As far as this most recent crime, Mobile Police believe there could be more victims.

Investigators say on Sunday, a customer noticed they had a suspicious purchase on their credit card after eating there.

The trail led investigators straight to Whitfield.

Police say she was using a Square business account to access customer’s credit card information while buying food.

Records show she’s committed a crime like this before.

In 2009 Whitfield pleaded guilty to credit card fraud.

Documents say Whitfield broke into a victim’s car, stole her credit card, and made six unauthorized purchases from multiple businesses.

According to court documents, she was sentenced to two years in prison.

Mobile Police are asking if you’ve recently eaten at the Wendy’s location on Theodore Dawes Road and noticed unusual purchases on your credit card to give them a call.

Police say its possible further charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.