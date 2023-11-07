Traffic signal work underway in downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers in Fairhope are getting a refresher course in what to do when they come to an intersection and the traffic signal isn’t working.

The city is installing a new traffic light control box at the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street, so the traffic light is out.

Fairhope police remind drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop while the traffic light is out of commission.

Work on the light and control box is expected to be wrapped up by Wednesday.

