Advertise With Us
Hire One

Turkey 10 Miler

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Turkey 10 Miler, 10k, and 5k

November 11 @ 8:00 am

River Delta Marina

2350 Dead Lake Rd.

Creola, AL 36525

Bayou Half Marathon and 4 Miler

December 2 @ 8:00 am

Near the intersection of Shell Belt Rd. and Alabama Coastal

Connection in the heart of Bayou La Batre

Early packet pick up and late registration for both races will be at the Port City

Pacers office at 358 Morgan Avenue on the Friday before race day from

noon until 5:30 pm.

Saturday, Nov. 11 Turkey 10 Miler :

Benefits: Creola Police and Fire/Rescue, River Delta Marina and local food

pantries. Please consider bringing canned goods or monetary donations

for the food pantries.

You may register online or in person by dropping off the registration forms by November 9th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, or Run N Tri.

■ 6:30 - 7:45 - Race day registration and packet pick-up at the race site

■ 8:00 AM - Race Start for the 10 miler

■ 8:10 AM-Race Start for the 10k and 5k

Saturday, Dec. 2, Bayou Half Marathon:

Benefits: USA Children&#39;s and Women&#39;s Hospital Pediatrics Department

Everyone is encouraged to bring a new toy in its original wrapping to the race. Toys are needed to distract the children while they are in the hospital.

You may register online or in person by dropping off the registration form by

noon, Nov. 30th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, Run N Tri, or online until 6

AM Dec.1st.

■ 6:30 - 7:45 - Race day registration and packet pick-up at the race site

■ 8:00 AM - Race Start for the Half Marathon

■ 8:10 AM-Race Start for the 4 Miler

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Man dies in head-on collision on Celeste Road

Latest News

Doing Good: Free dementia workshop at the Ben May Main Library
Doing Good: Free dementia workshop at the Ben May Main Library
Fairhope Film Festival returns
Fairhope Film Festival returns
Upcoming events at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Upcoming events at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Fairhope Film Festival returns
Fairhope Film Festival returns