MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Turkey 10 Miler, 10k, and 5k

November 11 @ 8:00 am

River Delta Marina

2350 Dead Lake Rd.

Creola, AL 36525

Bayou Half Marathon and 4 Miler

December 2 @ 8:00 am

Near the intersection of Shell Belt Rd. and Alabama Coastal

Connection in the heart of Bayou La Batre

Early packet pick up and late registration for both races will be at the Port City

Pacers office at 358 Morgan Avenue on the Friday before race day from

noon until 5:30 pm.

Saturday, Nov. 11 Turkey 10 Miler :

Benefits: Creola Police and Fire/Rescue, River Delta Marina and local food

pantries. Please consider bringing canned goods or monetary donations

for the food pantries.

You may register online or in person by dropping off the registration forms by November 9th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, or Run N Tri.

■ 6:30 - 7:45 - Race day registration and packet pick-up at the race site

■ 8:00 AM - Race Start for the 10 miler

■ 8:10 AM-Race Start for the 10k and 5k

Saturday, Dec. 2, Bayou Half Marathon:

Benefits: USA Children's and Women's Hospital Pediatrics Department

Everyone is encouraged to bring a new toy in its original wrapping to the race. Toys are needed to distract the children while they are in the hospital.

You may register online or in person by dropping off the registration form by

noon, Nov. 30th at Fleet Feet, McCoy Outdoor, Run N Tri, or online until 6

AM Dec.1st.

■ 6:30 - 7:45 - Race day registration and packet pick-up at the race site

■ 8:00 AM - Race Start for the Half Marathon

■ 8:10 AM-Race Start for the 4 Miler

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.