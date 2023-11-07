Volunteers turn out for Prodisee Pantry’s Thanksgiving boxing day

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Prodisee Pantry is getting a head start, making sure families in need have a meal.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to fill 1,300 boxes with all the traditional Thanksgiving meals. Many of those volunteering were local students giving back in a way they know will make a difference.

All of the boxes will be distributed to families in Baldwin County who will need a helping hand this holiday.

Those helping out said giving back never felt so good.

Prodisee Pantry helps those in need in Baldwin County year-round -- not just with food, but with emotional and spiritual help, too. They work with hundreds of families one-on-one to address their needs.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.