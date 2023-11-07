Warm days continue

(WALA) - We are warming up quickly under sunny skies here on our Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. It will also continue to remain dry, with no rain chances.

Wednesday and Thursday will essentially be the same. 50s in the mornings and low 80s in the afternoons.

Most of our area is now in a Level 4 Extreme drought that will continue to worsen this week.

The good news though, is that there will be a rain chance Friday as a front moves through. This rain will mostly be light, but it looks likely that this system will stall and linger for a while, possibly creating a few spotty showers over the weekend.

Tropics: Have gone quiet for now.

