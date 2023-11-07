Advertise With Us
Wilmer man accused of stealing mail in west Mobile neighborhood

Police say a homeowner showed an officer surveillance video of a man and a woman taking mail from his mailbox.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer man is accused of stealing mail in a west Mobile neighborhood.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mark Ladnier Jr. was arrested Saturday morning after a theft on Hazelbrook Drive.

Mobile police said a homeowner showed an officer some surveillance video of a man and a woman taking mail from his mailbox.

While the officer was on the scene, another homeowner called saying the same thing just happened. That’s when police found Ladnier.

The woman was not charged.

