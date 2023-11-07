Wilmer man accused of stealing mail in west Mobile neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer man is accused of stealing mail in a west Mobile neighborhood.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mark Ladnier Jr. was arrested Saturday morning after a theft on Hazelbrook Drive.

Mobile police said a homeowner showed an officer some surveillance video of a man and a woman taking mail from his mailbox.

While the officer was on the scene, another homeowner called saying the same thing just happened. That’s when police found Ladnier.

The woman was not charged.

