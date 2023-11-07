Your Gateway to the International Space Station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Look up!

NASA is making it easier for you to spot the International Space Station.

The space agency releasing a new app to help fans find the International Space Station as it streaks across the sky. It’s called “Spot the Station.”

NASA says the app features augmented reality interface to make it easier to locate the ISS. It also has options for picture and video-sharing when you spot it in real time.

With the power of augmented reality, the app’s built-in compass will show you where the space station is – even if you’re on the other side of the globe.

“Even after 23 years of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, it’s incredibly exciting to see the station when you look up at just the right moment,” said Robyn Gatens, International Space Station director at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The orbiting laboratory that continues to provide so many unique, tangible benefits for humanity really isn’t that far out of reach.”

So you don’t miss an opportunity to stargaze, there’s an option to sign up for mobile notifications that’s based on your exact location.

The app builds on the agency’s Spot the Station website by providing additional capabilities and information to enhance the station sighting experience for the public. News of the application comes in time to celebrate the International Space Station’s 25th anniversary.

The space station advances scientific knowledge in Earth, space, physical, and biological sciences for the benefits of people living on our home planet.

It also serves as the world’s leading laboratory for cutting-edge research and technology development that supports human and robotic exploration of destinations beyond low Earth orbit, including the Mars and the Moon. Speaking of the moon, the same way we can see it because of the suns light, the space station is visible because it reflects the light of the sun too

The mobile app is available to download now on iOS and Android..

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.