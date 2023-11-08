Advertise With Us
Art Soup 2023 benefiting Love All Pantry

The fundraiser is a night of music, dancing, art, food and fun to help alleviate hunger for local families.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Art Soup is Nov 9, 2023 from 6-9; this year’s event will be held at Crown Hall. It’s a night of music, dancing, art, food, and fun – and all proceeds go to the Love All Pantry at Central to help alleviate hunger for local families. Love All Pantry feeds 2600 families every month!

For the price of a ticket, you will enjoy live music, delicious soups and dessert donated by area restaurants and caterers, and what most look forward to: a beautiful handcrafted pottery bowl to take with you.

Click here for more information.

