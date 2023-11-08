Advertise With Us
Hire One

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra’s upcoming holiday concerts

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra's upcoming holiday concerts
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first event, the Renaissance Yuletide Feast, is scheduled for December 8 & 9. The medieval dinner show includes a catered meal and entertainment. Funds raised at this event will help the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra and the Pensacola Early Music Consort. Tickets are limited and can only be purchased in advance.

For event times and ticket prices, click HERE.

On December 12, the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra is hosting a free Christmas concert at Daphne Civic Center. ‘Christmas Movie Music’ starts at 7 p.m. and will include a silent auction.

For more details on these events, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fort Conde living history festival
The event is this weekend.
Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’
Chocolate & Cheese Festival returns to Foley
Chocolate & Cheese Festival returns to Foley
Top gifts, ideas and tips for the holiday season
Top gifts, ideas and tips for the holiday season