Baldwin County Youth Orchestra’s upcoming holiday concerts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first event, the Renaissance Yuletide Feast, is scheduled for December 8 & 9. The medieval dinner show includes a catered meal and entertainment. Funds raised at this event will help the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra and the Pensacola Early Music Consort. Tickets are limited and can only be purchased in advance.

For event times and ticket prices, click HERE.

On December 12, the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra is hosting a free Christmas concert at Daphne Civic Center. ‘Christmas Movie Music’ starts at 7 p.m. and will include a silent auction.

For more details on these events, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.