BoHayden’s Sports Bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joe, Chelsey, and Jennifer visited Downtown Mobile’s newest sports bar.

BoHayden’s was a concept dreamt by Beau and Hayden on their days sitting on the fairway at the Spring Hill Golf course during their college days. With backgrounds in entertainment, sales and hospitality and a fervent love for sports, it was only a matter of time before the idea of an interactive restaurant/bar/hangout venue came to be. BoHayden’s is setting the course for a new entertainment district. We deliver the ultimate indoor Music and game night venue complete with beautiful indoor/outdoor patio and bar. Solo, or with friends and family, we can cater to your every need.

Mon - Wed

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Friday- Sat

11:00 am – 2:00 am

662 St. Louis Street

Mobile, Alabama

(251) 607-6262

