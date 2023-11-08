Advertise With Us
Hire One

BoHayden’s Sports Bar

BoHayden's Sports Bar
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joe, Chelsey, and Jennifer visited Downtown Mobile’s newest sports bar.

The following was found online:

BoHayden’s was a concept dreamt by Beau and Hayden on their days sitting on the fairway at the Spring Hill Golf course during their college days. With backgrounds in entertainment, sales and hospitality and a fervent love for sports, it was only a matter of time before the idea of an interactive restaurant/bar/hangout venue came to be. BoHayden’s is setting the course for a new entertainment district. We deliver the ultimate indoor Music and game night venue complete with beautiful indoor/outdoor patio and bar. Solo, or with friends and family, we can cater to your every need.

Mon - Wed

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Friday- Sat

11:00 am – 2:00 am

662 St. Louis Street

Mobile, Alabama

(251) 607-6262

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
Recipe: Collard Greens
The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fort Conde living history festival
The event is this weekend.
Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’
Baldwin County Youth Orchestra's upcoming holiday concerts
Baldwin County Youth Orchestra’s upcoming holiday concerts