Chocolate & Cheese Festival returns to Foley

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 3rd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival is Saturday, November 11.

The event is taking place at Heritage Park in Foley from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The festival will include food trucks, art & craft vendors, live music, a large kid’s zone, a petting zoo, face painting, and of course, tons of chocolate and cheese!

Tickets purchased online are $5 and include express entry. Children 12 and under enter for free. Tickets are also available the day of the event.

For more details on all the fun activities and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

