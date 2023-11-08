Cotton Mill Village set to become community for homeless veterans faces illegal dumping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The forgotten Cotton Mill Village in Prichard is being resurrected as a community for homeless veterans, but apparently...somebody ignored its new status.

Just one day after the groundbreaking ceremony, somebody illegally dumped items on the property.

Unfortunately, Cotton Mill Village has bore the brunt of illegal dumping for years. Those in charge of the new housing development say they’ve spent time and money clearing the entire area only to have people trash it.

“I think people have always found this place to be a dark, dismal, abandoned and forgotten place,” said Rodney Clements, project manager and Founder of the Prosperity Community Development Council.

Clements is changing the narrative of Cotton Mill Village and working with several nonprofits and companies to build a community for veterans experiencing homelessness. It’s a hefty undertaking, but one that Clements says he feels called to do.

57 buildings sit on the 22-acre property. Clements says many of the dwellings will be renovated. In fact, the first home is already finished.

“That first house is going to be a true testament of what this potential community can have to offer,” stated Clements.

But in order to get there, Clements says they’re going to have to overcome the illegal dumping in the area. John Thomas, Associate Pastor at Solomon’s Temple Ministries, is equally as disheartened.

“It’s time to stop. It’s time to take pride in what the rest of the world forgot,” said Thomas.

Thomas’s church recently purchased the old EA Palmer Elementary School that backs Cotton Mill Village.

“The title of our project is Project Restoration. We want to take something that was thrown away, given away, forgotten about and build it back into something,” he explained. “The long-range vision is to make this building a school. We have an old cafeteria and what we want to do with that- we want to make a cafeteria and the dream and vision is we want to be able to feed people. Come by, have a cup of coffee, some grits and biscuits in the morning.”

Both Thomas and Clements are committed to redeeming what’s left of the ghost town.

“Mr. Clements here- he’s got the veteran’s thing coming and we can work together. Because he gets this finished, we get this finished, we’re going from both ends and meeting in the middle,” added Thomas.

They’re urging folks to stop hindering these projects that are bringing good to the community.

“If we have to hammer with one hand and defend with the other, we’re gonna take care of this property. We’re gonna get it back to where it needs to go,” concluded Thomas.

In the meantime, as equipment moves in, Clements says they’re tightening security at the village.

“Alabama Power started installing some cameras some time ago and we want to pursue the access of those cameras so we can visually see it and start providing security to these areas. You’ll see that in the future, the roads will be blocked off because nobody lives here with the exception of a few residents,” he added.

Thomas says he made a report to Prichard Police on the illegal dumping, but the trash and debris remains where it was.

