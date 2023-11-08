Council approves costlier contract for Mobile Civic Center parking garage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Wednesday approved a costlier than anticipated $38.16 million contract for a parking garage at the Civic Center and authorized transferring $9.66 million from infrastructure project to cover cost overruns.

The council rejected an amendment by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds to cut the contract by $432,000 by trimming costs. Instead, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he will work with Volkert Inc. – the company hired to manage the contract – to identify savings.

“None of us feel good about it,” Stimpson told council members before their public meeting. “But I think at the point, the prudent thing to do is to pass this thing and pledge to you that every time we come up with an opportunity to value engineer, we will report back to and let you know that this is what we have done.”

City officials have said increasing costs of construction materials and labor have boosted the price tag of the five-deck garage, which Mobile is building in conjunction with a new regional headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the property. George Talbot, a spokesman for Volker, said White-Spunner Construction could break ground on the garage before the end of the year, and a January 2025 estimated completion date.

“By working with the city and the construction company, we’ll keep looking for ways to pare some costs,” Talbot said after the meeting. “Clearly, that’s what they want to do without sacrificing or compromising the quality.”

Volkert developed a list of options to cut costs for the garage:

--- Reducing one level, which would reduce parking by 183 spaces. Savings: $2.76 million.

--- Removing two of four elevators from the design. Savings: $429,444

--- Making the concrete 3 inches thinner. Savings: $276,000.

--- Changing the underground piping from steel to PVC. Savings: $110,400.

--- Deleting two planned elevator shafts originally designed to accommodate a future hotel. Savings: $53,360.

--- Changing the sprinkler system to a cheaper alternative. Savings: $46,000.

The total savings would come to a little more than $3.6 million, less than half of the projected overrun. And some of those options proved to be nonstarters. Reducing the parking spaces, for instance, would cause parking shortages throughout the complex and reduce future revenue the city could collect in parking fees.

Reynolds suggested mandating three of the changes as part of the contract – reducing the thickness of the walls, changing the underground piping and using a cheaper sprinkler system.

“I think what is even more unfortunate is that we’re not taking advantage of this opportunity that’s before us to save the taxpayers $432,000,” he said after the council voted down his amendment.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said the city should bite the bullet and accept the higher cost.

“Whether it’s $30 or $40 million, it’s going to be an expensive construction project,” he said. “But we don’t want to happen is create a through cost cutting end up handing a city council in the city 15 or 20 or 25 years from now a multi-million-dollar problem to fix.”

Before the public meeting, he cautioned fellow council members about cutting corners.

“If we’re going to do this thing, we need to do it right,” he said. “We need to do it with the right type of concrete, the right number of elevators.”

Added District 6 Councilman Josh Woods: “In the grand scheme of things in this budget, you’re basically just pulling pennies off.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll voted for the contract and the money transfer after unsuccessfully seeking a delay in order for Volkert and the administration to come up with a specific list of cost reductions. The transfer from the capital budget is a blow because it will take money away from needed road and drainage projects in the neighborhoods.

“A $9.6 million flow is a travesty when it comes to programming projects,” he said during the meeting. “It takes money out of the districts that we need in various places. District 2 needs lots of money. We need money for neighborhoods to be revitalized. We need infrastructure money. We need money even for our trees in some of these neighborhoods.”

City officials have said that the original estimate of the parking garage cost was based on outdated construction costs and have vowed to use better numbers as the city moves toward an overall development of the Civic Center property.

“We all, citywide, had sticker shot, obviously, when this price tag went up,” District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory said. “But we also all understand that everything has gone up tremendously.”

City Council President C.J. Small said that inflation is a big concern.

“Many (council) districts, especially on the east side of (Interstate) 65 need infrastructure improvements…. But on the other hand, we also know that downtown is the heartbeat of the city,” he told reporters. “And if a heartbeat is not really beating, the city is gonna die.”

Talbot said Volker is committed to reducing costs as much as possible.

“The key is keeping the project on schedule and on budget,” he said. “And that’s our No. 1 focus.”

