Dense fog, showers possible Friday

(WALA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for tonight. The area will see visibilities at ¼ mile or less in some areas. We could see dangerous driving conditions through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will essentially be the same. Expect temperatures in the 50s in the mornings and low 80s in the afternoons.

Most of our area is now in a Level 4 Extreme drought that will continue to worsen this week.

The good news though, is that there will be a rain chance Friday as a front moves through. This rain will mostly be light, but it looks likely that this system will stall and linger for a while, possibly creating a few spotty showers over the weekend.

Tropics: Remain quiet for now.

