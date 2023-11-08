Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dothan woman accused of abandoning children in parking lot

Dothan woman accused of abandoning children in parking lot
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A Dothan woman is accused of abandoning two children at the Destin Emergency Room parking lot on Aug 14 around 10:30 p.m.

A staff member at the emergency room told deputies that Erica Cook, 34, had asked one of the children to change an infants diaper in the car while they were moving and the child refused.

Deputies said she then told him and another child they needed to help her get gas money and when the two children exited the vehicle in front of the emergency room, Cook drove away.

Nurses at the emergency room put the children in a room for safety and that Cook returned and was told that the children were in a room at the ER.

Officials said Cook then left for a second time and did not return.

Cook is charged with two counts of unlawful desertion of a child, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

MPD held a community forum Tuesday night at Bishop State to engage parents and guardians on...
MPD engaging parents to prevent gang activity
Dothan woman accused of abandoning children in parking lot
Dothan woman accused of abandoning children in parking lot
Monroeville man convicted of stealing log-ins from dark web
Monroeville man convicted of stealing log-ins from dark web
Monroeville man convicted of stealing log-ins from dark web
Monroeville man convicted of stealing log-ins from dark web