Dothan woman accused of abandoning children in parking lot

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A Dothan woman is accused of abandoning two children at the Destin Emergency Room parking lot on Aug 14 around 10:30 p.m.

A staff member at the emergency room told deputies that Erica Cook, 34, had asked one of the children to change an infants diaper in the car while they were moving and the child refused.

Deputies said she then told him and another child they needed to help her get gas money and when the two children exited the vehicle in front of the emergency room, Cook drove away.

Nurses at the emergency room put the children in a room for safety and that Cook returned and was told that the children were in a room at the ER.

Officials said Cook then left for a second time and did not return.

Cook is charged with two counts of unlawful desertion of a child, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

