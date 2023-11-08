Advertise With Us
Dozens of volunteers help beautify Veterans Village in Pensacola

By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - It was a lot of smiles and hard work Wednesday at the Pensacola Veterans Village.

Since opening in 2012, the transitional housing facility has provided housing and support to hundreds of veterans in Pensacola.

And Wednesday, volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation and the Volunteers of America of Florida came to assist in beautifying the area.

“I love this because our staff is limited, so for them to come out and I appreciate Home Depot. For them to come out and do this for our veterans, our veterans appreciate it. It’s going to make the facility really good. They’re putting up a gazebo where they can come out and congregate. They can have their time together and barbeque or picnic,” Program Manager Roger Coleman said.

Wednesday morning, dozens of volunteers helped landscape the property, repair the fence, assemble furniture, and install two new flag poles.

The facility is home to 30 veterans. Including Army Veteran Alvin Brown.

“It’s excellent because here at the Veterans Village, they have different programs to help you get back on your feet. And helping me with my disability plan. And after that, we go into the next step of moving into housing for the veterans around here. They put a lot into it and in the community also,” Brown said.

And after the work was finished and the gloves were off, there was another surprise for these veterans.

“This time of year being close to Veteran’s Day, we do what we call ‘Operation Surprise.’ So the Home Depot foundation is actually paying the rent for the month of December for the veterans that are at this Volunteers of America facility here and also the one in Eagle’s Landing in Mobile. We’ll be paying the rent for them as well,” Store Manager Brian Clifford said.

And since it opened in 2012, the Pensacola Veterans Village has provided housing and support to hundreds of veterans in need.

