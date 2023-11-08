Expect dense fog, then mostly cloudy skies

(WALA) - We’ve got some fog around this morning but that will burn off by midmorning. The sky will be mostly cloudy. It won’t be as pretty of a day as it was on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low 80s and the morning temps have definitely been on the ascent as the air gets more humid.

We are still looking to see some rain around here on Friday, but the coverage will only be in the 40-50%, so some of you will see rain and others won’t. The rain deficits are over a foot and any rain helps at this point. Coverage of rain will be around 40% for Veterans Day weekend with the temps cooling down again.

Highs will drop back to the 69-71 degree range this weekend with a predominantly cloudy sky and showers in the mix.

