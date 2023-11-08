Advertise With Us
Fairhope Piggly Wiggly Owner hosting fundraiser to benefit St. Jude

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The owner of a well-known grocery store chain in Fairhope is raising money for St. Jude.

Kamal Constantine, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly in Fairhope has been donating to St. Jude for a while.

“Main reason is we have many kids in our community that are being treated at St. Jude and if you ever visit that place, it’s an inspiring place. And we love to be part of this,” Constantine explains.

Constantine says he’s also participated in the Miracle on the Bay Parade, another initiative that raises money for St. Jude. This year, he wanted to donate even more money towards research. So, Wednesday night, he’ll be hosting a Wine Walk at the Fairhope Civic Center.

“So, everybody loves our wine selections, and we have great relations with our wine vendors,” said Constantine.

From 6-8 p.m. participants will be allowed to sample over 50 different wines. Selections will include Pinot, Chardonnay, French and Californian wine. Proceeds from ticket and food sales will go directly to St. Jude.

“Everybody knows St. Jude is fantastic. So that’s a great thing,” said Joe Rider, the owner of R Bistro inside of the store.

Some of the food that will be available at the wine walk is food from a gourmet deli inside the store called The International Goat and the store’s bistro.

“We’re gonna have our shrimp and slaw with our Smokey tomato glazed okra and then we’ll also have our crawfish gravy over deep fried Gouda grits tonight,” said Rider.

He goes on to add that he likes working at the store with an owner truly cares about the community, “I think it’s fantastic. I think they put on a lot of events here. And they’re all successful and it is a wonderful group of people here. It really is. It’s fun working here and we enjoy it.”

