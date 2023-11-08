First responders in Baldwin County investigating vehicles found submerged in water
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Search and Rescue responded to Lower Bryant’s Landing on Wednesday for vehicle in water and found a second submerged vehicle with trailer and boat attached.
Authorities were called to the scene this morning after a pickup truck rolled into the water. The driver was not in it. While searching for that truck, authorities found a second submerged vehicle with trailer and boat attached.
FOX10 News is working to get more information on this incident.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.