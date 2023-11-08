Gulf State Park Pier to close nine months for repairs

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Repairs to the Gulf State Park Pier have been a long-time coming but will soon begin. The pier had undergone a major renovation in 2020 and was set to reopen the same day Hurricane Sally hit the coast. The repairs from Sally will cost six times what the renovations did at the time and it will be a lengthy process.

Hurricane Sally devastated the newly renovated Gulf State Park Pier in September of 2020 (Hal Scheurich)

It stands as one of Alabama State Parks’ crown jewels. The Gulf State Park Pier attracts countless visitors each year, to both fish and to sightsee. Hurricane Sally dealt a devastating blow just as it was to debut some major updates. More than three years have passed since. During that time, the project had been bid out once, but those bids came in much higher than what had been submitted to FEMA.

“The bids came in higher than the engineer’s estimate which resets the FEMA process, and that process can take some time,” explained Southwest District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks, Matt Young. “There’s also biological opinions, coastal resources involved, a lot of permitting process since it is a public facility.”

Young said he’s both excited to see the repairs finally begin and optimistic it will be finished by the Fourth of July holiday next year. The work was scheduled for this time of year because we’re coming out of hurricane season and fewer visitors are here during the winter months. For those who enjoy the pier regularly, it will be a long nine months.

“It’s going to be even better after because it’s going to go further out, so I can’t wait for that. Nine months or so,” said Steve Bremer as he was loading his fishing gear into his pickup. “There’s a few other piers around the area. Fort Morgan and so forth.”

“It’s got to be done,” Terry Day added. “I mean, they’ve got Fort Morgan Pier open now, but this right here is better if they get it done and now’s the time of year to do it because it’s down season.”

Most of what you see of the pier will not have to be replaced. Park officials said they believe it to be structurally sound. When work begins on Monday, November 13, 2023 it will be on that which you can’t see.

“The first step will be to remove the existing, downed pilings that are in the water. Those will be hauled away and recycled and then they’ll bring in the new, casted pilings and set those,” said Young. “Once that’s complete, then they’ll move forward with the re-decking of the pier.”

The total cost of the project will be $13.6 million, compared to the initial renovation price tag of just $2.4 million. If you want to get out and take a last walk or get in some fishing before it shuts down, you have until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.