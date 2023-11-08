Advertise With Us
Help Keep Mobile Beautiful on America Recycles Day

The event is Nov. 11 at the McGill-Toolen Catholic Athletic Complex on Michael Boulevard.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time to clean out those old electronics, and shred old documents. Help Keep Mobile Beautiful celebrate America Recycles day, along with partners Love Your Community, Ransom Recycling, Shred America, CYO and McGill-Toolen. This free event is open to Mobile County residents.

Keep Mobile Beautiful Board members Dianne Martin and Tiffany Dawkins joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

America Recycles Day

McGill-Toolen Catholic Athletic Complex

3610 Michael Blvd.

Saturday, November 11th (8:00 am- 11:00 am)

For more info visit:

https://keepmobilebeautiful.org

