Living History Festival At Colonial Fort Conde

The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fallowing was found online:

November 11, 202310:00am - 2:00pm

Experience the 18th century at Colonial Fort Condé as history is brought to life through the demonstration of everyday activities of Mobile’s past. How did they do their laundry? Did they really use a feather to write with? What money did they use? Did they bathe? Find out these answers and many more when you visit on November 11th!

In addition to stations teaching about daily life, there will also be musket and sword fighting demonstrations every hour as well as our local chapter of the Society of American Period Furniture Makers.

Admission to this event at Colonial Fort Condé is FREE. (Note: Admission to the History Museum of Mobile is separate if you wish to visit those exhibits.) In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be moved indoors.

Questions? Reach out to Kyle Williams, Curator of Living History at k.williams@historymuseumofmobile.com.

