MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO confirmed that the edibles that sent three Chickasaw students to the hospital from a Chickasaw football game were stolen from a students mother.

Investigators initially believed the mother gave the student the edibles.

At least three students were rushed to the hospital from a football game for taking edibles laced with drugs on Oct 23.

MCSO said they did issue a warrant for the mother of a student after searching the home and finding edibles and paraphernalia.

Kristy Lane, 44, turned herself in yesterday and is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree marijuana possession.

