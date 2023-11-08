Advertise With Us
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent

Kristy Lane
Kristy Lane(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO confirmed that the edibles that sent three Chickasaw students to the hospital from a Chickasaw football game were stolen from a students mother.

Investigators initially believed the mother gave the student the edibles.

At least three students were rushed to the hospital from a football game for taking edibles laced with drugs on Oct 23.

MCSO said they did issue a warrant for the mother of a student after searching the home and finding edibles and paraphernalia.

Kristy Lane, 44, turned herself in yesterday and is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree marijuana possession.

