Mobile County DA warns citizens of phone scam

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam they were made aware of.

The scammer is impersonating a law enforcement officer and calling citizens, claiming they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The impersonator will then ask for a cash payment to be brought to Government Plaza where he will meet the citizen to collect so the warrant won’t be executed.

The phone number the scammer is using appears as if it is coming from Government Plaza, but they are illegally spoofing the number.

The DA’s office is asking citizens not to respond to the scam while they work to get to the bottom of what is happening.

