Mobile teen to be tried as adult in overdose that claimed life of Mary G. Montgomery student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager charged with giving a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Mary G. Montgomery High School student last year will be tried as an adult in a case that prompted a crackdown on the drug.

A judge on Monday denied “youthful offender” status for Jackson Powell Lewis and set a status hearing for Feb. 15. If the judge had granted the request, it would have sealed the court case from public view and capped any punishment for the 18-year-old Mobile man at three years in prison.

Within days of Adrianna Taylor’s overdose death in August last year, Mobile County sheriff’s deputies had a suspect in custody. But since Lewis was only 17 at the time, his name was withheld.

But it is public now, and he faces charges of reckless manslaughter and drug distribution. The indictment alleges that he gave the 15-year-old Semmes resident marijuana and/or Xanax laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl wasn’t super prevalent until that happened,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Tuesday. “You know, we would get a little bit here, a little bit there. Didn’t have any deaths that were related to it, that we were aware of. So that really was a catalyst to basically declare war on people who are selling and distributing fentanyl.”

Burch said he believes that war is going well. He said his department has made 14 fentanyl-related arrests this year – everything from street dealing to drug couriers to smuggling inside the jail.

“There’s some cases that we’ve recovered large amounts, but they’re tied into much bigger and lead into federal cases that we can’t to talk in detail about,” he said.

Lewis’ attorney, Jeff Deen, said his client is no drug dealer. He said Lewis and Taylor had been dating and that the two used drugs together.

“They had no idea it was fentanyl,” he said. “She passed out; he passed out. He almost died. And he was revived, and she wasn’t. It’s a tragedy any way you look at it, but it’s a couple of kids experimenting with stuff they shouldn’t be experimenting with.”

Deen said Lewis did not sell any drugs.

“The state’s acting like he was a drug dealer that gave her this stuff and she bought it or got it from him and then died,” he said. “But it was more of a mutual agreement between the two of them, ‘Let’s get high together and do this.’ But they thought it was something else.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that prosecutors are prepared to prove the case in court.

“Any time these dangerous drugs are distributed, it creates a dangerous situation, especially in the world that we live in now with fentanyl being so deadly,” he said. “And so, you know, I don’t think it’s a case of experimentation. I think it’s a case of very reckless behavior that led to a death.”

Law enforcement authorities filed the charges before the Alabama Legislature passed a new law making fentanyl prosecutions easier. Under the statute that Lewis is charged under, prosecutors must prove that the defendant act recklessly and caused Taylor’s death.

Blackwood said the new law is “more straightforward from an intent standpoint,” but he added that it will stop prosecutors from taking a “very aggressive” approach to this case.

“We felt like under the old law that we could articulate a good legal theory for prosecuting it that we went ahead,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.