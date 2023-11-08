Advertise With Us
Monroeville man convicted of stealing log-ins from dark web

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Monroeville man will spend the next two years in federal prison for getting stolen log-in information from the dark web.

Laderian Odom pleaded guilty but did not receive a lesser sentence.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Odom has been on the dark web since 2020, which requires special software to access, and users can remain anonymous and untraceable.

This case was investigated by FBI-Mobile with assistance from FBI-Milwaukee.

According to investigators, the 28-year-old purchased approximately 950 sets of stolen log-in credentials, including usernames and passwords for bank accounts, social media, and shopping sites. He bought it all with crypto currency.

According to court documents and testimony at Odom’s sentencing, he was invited to join an illegal online marketplace back in 2020 called “Genesis Market”.

That’s where he obtained all the stolen log-in credentials. As of April, Genesis market has been shut down by the FBI.

The US Attorney’s Office said in an international cyber operation, 25 FBI offices launched a takedown of the major criminal marketplace.

Since its creation in 2018, it offered access to data stolen from over 1.5 million malware-infected computers around the world.

Which investigators said contained over 80 million account access credentials, some of which, Odom got his hands on.

The reason Odom did not receive a lesser sentence for pleading guilty is because according to the US Attorney’s Office, Odom knowingly lied about being charged with a crime when he tried buying a handgun back in August.

