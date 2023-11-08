MPD engaging parents to prevent gang activity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police and their community partners trying to combat gang activity and get in front of it by having a public forum with parents and guardians. It’s part of the ongoing effort of “Operation Echo Stop” -- to prevent gun violence.

Mobile Police having a very honest discussion with parents -- saying it’s a problem that will take time -- but will make a difference over time.

Putting it all out there -- they say there are so many influences that can get ahold of children -- especially if they’re not getting what they need at home, school, or church. They identified some of the things parents should look out for -- so-called gang identifiers or behavior associated with gang activity -- including gang signs, common acronyms, and emojis used on social media -- which they say is one of the biggest influencers hiding in plain sight. They recommend one of the websites parents can go to find out more about an unfamiliar social media app “commonsensemedia.org.”

They also offered up solutions and resources -- reminding parents they can’t do it alone.

“A lot of people say they didn’t know -- well we’re trying to put information out there. Our whole city needs to know what’s going on what is at stake -- especially with our youth. Our youth are out future -- we need to do whatever we can to protect them,” said Cpl. Nathaniel McCarty, Supervisor of MPD Victim Services Unit and Family Intervention Team.

“Our message to parents is intervene with your child sit down and have that conversation -- and who the parent is doesn’t always have to look like a traditional setting -- just someone in that child that has an impact have that conversation -- look for those early warning signs -- and do something about it and not just ignore it because it is easy to let it go. But just step up and so no not anymore -- I’m going to do something about it today,” said Commander Kevin Levy, Mobile Police.

Some of the information eye-opening for those in attendance. They said 5 steps parents can do:

-- Talk about negative consequences.

--Get to know your child’s friends.

-- Ask about online friends.

-- Spend time as a family.

-- Use positive and consistent discipline.

The panel of experts -- also touched on Alabama’s new Gang Prevention Law and what that means for more jail time if associated with gang activity. There was also a question and answer segment -- which offered a lot of perspective.

“I’d like to say something that probably nobody in this room wants to hear -- it is not the government’s job to raise our children. We have got to stop depending on the government to solve these problems,” said one man.

“I’m a grandmother -- all of my kids are grown and gone -- but in the neighborhood in which I live we have a lot of youth that are unsupervised. And I’m also a mentor for young ladies that are having difficulties. So I thought I would come out to see what help they would offer me and merge it in with what I do so maybe we can help save some of the children in our community,” said Jennifer Irby.

If you missed the meeting — there will be another next Tuesday (November 14th) at Dayspring Baptist Church (2200 Cody Road South) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

