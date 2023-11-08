Advertise With Us
N.E.S.T. of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big crowd attended the N.E.S.T .of Mobile luncheon Tuesday.

The special guest speaker was former Alabama star running back Bobby Humphrey. Because Humphrey played a team sport, he said he sees the value of N.E.S.T. — to surround children who are less fortunate with a team of mentors to guide and support them.

The goal of N.E.S.T. is to nurture children, equip parents, strengthen families and transform communities.

Humphrey shared with the luncheon attendees that giving is the real gift and urged them to take part in N.E.S.T. of Mobile.

“Those organizations that do that, I think they do a good job of mentoring and becoming the expected family to a lot of the youth that are in the program. And sometimes we just need to be heard. People need to be heard. People need to be loved,” he said.

“I’m not asking for much. I’m just asking for a trusting, lasting relationship. And sometimes that can motivate them to kind of get back started and kind of get over the hurdles they’re facing,” Humphrey said.

In addition, Norman McCrummen, the outgoing executive director of N.E.S.T. and one of the three founders of the group, was honored Tuesday for his unceasing devotion to the organization and the children who have benefited from it.

