Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’ is coming up. Here’s the info they shared with FOX10 about the event:
November 11, 2023 (11am-4pm)
Tickets $10
Oyster City Brewing Company
600 Government St., Mobile, AL
Contact 334-868-3670
Benefits the American Diabetes Association
