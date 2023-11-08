MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’ is coming up. Here’s the info they shared with FOX10 about the event:

Order of Isis Masked up for a cure Chili Cookoff

November 11, 2023 (11am-4pm)

Tickets $10

Oyster City Brewing Company

600 Government St., Mobile, AL

Contact 334-868-3670

Benefits the American Diabetes Association

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.