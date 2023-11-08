Advertise With Us
Prichard Police investigating shooting on Victory Avenue

(Atlanta News First)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said it is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov 7 at the 1600 block of Victory Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the location at 11:30 a.m. and discovered a shooting incident occurred on Victory Avenue and concluded on Berkley Street where they found two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one subject has been identified as Jarvis Bohannon, 20, and the other is a 15-year-old male juvenile who suffered a single gunshot wound.

Police said there is no clear motive at this time as they continue to investigate.

