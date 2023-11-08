Advertise With Us
Recipe: Collard Greens

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 slices bacon, finely chopped
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 32 oz. collard greens, cut or shredded
  • 4 cups chicken broth

Steps:

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
  • Add onions. Cook for another 5 minutes until bacon is cooked through. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
  • Add apple cider vinegar and red pepper flakes. Stir to scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Add honey and stir until melted.
  • Add collard greens, chicken broth, and salt. Cover and allow to steam for 5 minutes. Remove lid and stir.
  • Simmer uncovered on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
  • *Collard greens may be substituted for turnip greens or mustard greens.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

