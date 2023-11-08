Recipe: Collard Greens
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 slices bacon, finely chopped
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 32 oz. collard greens, cut or shredded
- 4 cups chicken broth
Steps:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
- Add onions. Cook for another 5 minutes until bacon is cooked through. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add apple cider vinegar and red pepper flakes. Stir to scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Add honey and stir until melted.
- Add collard greens, chicken broth, and salt. Cover and allow to steam for 5 minutes. Remove lid and stir.
- Simmer uncovered on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
- *Collard greens may be substituted for turnip greens or mustard greens.
