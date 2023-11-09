An introduction to MYER Companies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to MYER Companies in Mobile, to learned more about their growing business and how you can join the MYER team!

MYER started as a small family company and over the past decade has experienced tremendous growth.

State of the art facilities, family values, and leadership make MYER a forerunner in the metal manufacturing field.

Click on the link to learn more about MYER Companies.

If you’re a welder, fitter, want to make a difference in your career and feel appreciated, join the Myer team today!

Integrity, ingenuity and Dedication…

To learn more about MYER Companies:

https://myercompanies.com/

To pursue a career with MYER Companies:

https://myercompanies.com/application/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.