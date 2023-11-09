Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth hosts 18th annual ‘Power of Giving’ blood and supply drive

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC once again played host for the annual power of giving blood and supply drive Thursday.

In its 18th year, the drive welcomed people in this community spending 30 minutes of their day helping to save lives.

“It’s overwhelming every year when we’re here. Just the amount of community support that comes to this blood drive in this local community. This morning, we started out with a line first thing. It’s going to be an amazing day,” LifeSouth Regional Manager Jennifer Rulon said.

Staff members from LifeSouth community blood centers were set up in Baldwin EMC’s training center.

All donors will be entered to win a 100-dollar Visa gift card. But for people who came out, it was more about the opportunity to give back.

“I actually work here so I usually try to give every time they come. I have the blood they want all the time. It makes me feel great to know that people want to give and help others out,” Natasha Wiggins said.

And the best part is that all of the donations stay right here in our local communities.

“When you donate, it could be a neighbor, a friend, a family member. If you see the LifeSouth vehicles going around Baldwin County or Mobile County, that’s us delivering blood to the local hospitals which is super cool,” Rulon said.

The co-op is honoring veterans this year by donating supplies collected today to the William F. Green Veterans home in Bay Minette.

That includes snacks, hygiene items, clothing and accessories.

You can also donate every day at the LifeSouth community blood centers in Mobile, Daphne and Foley.

