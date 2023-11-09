Advertise With Us
Hire One

BCSO: Man charged with abuse after child arrives at school with ‘significant bruising’

Dustin Nall
Dustin Nall(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old man faces a child abuse charge after a Baldwin County child arrived at school with “significant bruising,” according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Dustin Nall of Perdido on Tuesday on a charge of third-degree domestic violence (assault), which on Wednesday was upgraded to willful abuse of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student reported to a local elementary school with significant bruising on her face, back and other parts of her body. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who is assigned as a school resource officer, started the investigation and determined that Nall was responsible, authorities said.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and a forensic interview was conducted by the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, authorities said. The investigation revealed that the child had been pushed against a wall, kicked, slapped, punched, and struck with a belt in various locations, officials said.

As a result, Nall’s charge was upgraded to willful abuse of a child, which is a Class C felony, the BCSO said.

As of Thursday morning, Nall was still being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

The fire happened at a gas station on Highway 90 near Three Notch Road.
MFRD responds to car fire near gas pump
The fire happened at a gas station on Highway 90 near Three Notch Road.
MFRD responds to car fire near gas pump
Witnesses tell Search and Rescue officials the owner of the truck got out and took a few steps...
Search of Tensaw River for sunken pickup leads to discovery of another
Mobile County DA warns citizens of phone scam
Mobile County DA warns citizens of phone scam