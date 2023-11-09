BCSO: Man charged with abuse after child arrives at school with ‘significant bruising’

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old man faces a child abuse charge after a Baldwin County child arrived at school with “significant bruising,” according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Dustin Nall of Perdido on Tuesday on a charge of third-degree domestic violence (assault), which on Wednesday was upgraded to willful abuse of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student reported to a local elementary school with significant bruising on her face, back and other parts of her body. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who is assigned as a school resource officer, started the investigation and determined that Nall was responsible, authorities said.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and a forensic interview was conducted by the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, authorities said. The investigation revealed that the child had been pushed against a wall, kicked, slapped, punched, and struck with a belt in various locations, officials said.

As a result, Nall’s charge was upgraded to willful abuse of a child, which is a Class C felony, the BCSO said.

As of Thursday morning, Nall was still being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $15,000 bond.

