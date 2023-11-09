Daphne High School honors Veterans with heartfelt program

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - This morning Daphne High School held its annual Veterans Day program. This event is not just a celebration of our veterans, but a testament to the unity and support within the community.

In a touching display of gratitude and unity, Daphne High School held its ninth annual Veterans Day program, celebrating the heroes within their community. The event, which has grown over the years, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of teachers and the city of Daphne.

“We have worked every year to make it more about our community and make the students see that it’s not an isolated group — that there are a lot of veterans within our community, within the school and within Daphne,” said English Teacher Nikki Minoso.

Following the presentation of colors by the high school’s Air Force JROTC and the star-spangled banner, Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune provided welcoming remarks. Cynthia House, Mobile’s 2021 Veteran of the Year and Marine Corps veteran also spoke.

“One thing for sure — it doesn’t matter what uniform anybody’s wearing. It is the comradeship that so many of us veterans have together,” said House.

The program featured a variety of elements including two performances by the Eastern Shore Coral Society, recognition of veterans who are employed by the city of Daphne or work at the High School, current students who have committed to joining the armed forces and a slideshow presentation for military families.

“I think that students should be aware of veterans and what they do for our country,” said Daphne High School Freshman, Thomas Fridge. He was joined alongside his family at the program as they were recognized in honor of his father who is currently deployed at the Southern Border.

“We’ve been really lucky. He’s been in the military since 2006 and this is only his second deployment. His first deployment was in 2013 in Kuwait,” said Melissa Fridge.

“I don’t remember nothing at all from the first time. The only thing that I remember is that the day before he left, I took my first steps,” said Daphne East Elementary student Lucas Fridge.

