Dense Fog, Showers Possible Friday

Hi, I’m FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until tomorrow morning for Jackson, George and Greene Counties in Mississippi.

We are awaiting a change with rain finally returning to the area on Friday and some scattered showers continuing into the weekend. None of this rain will be heavy and it won’t break the drought, but it certainly will be helpful.

Thursday will essentially be the same as we saw on this Wednesday. Dense Fog and 50s in the morning and low 80s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and no rain.

Friday’s rain won’t start until the afternoon for most places. Chances will continue into the evening hours, so the rain could impact some Friday night football games and activities.

Scattered showers will continue into the weekend. By Sunday rain totals for most will likely be under ½” over three days, but there could be spots that get more significant totals.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.