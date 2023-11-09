Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dry today, then a change

Dry today, then a change
By Michael White
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen warm temperatures all week and that will continue today with highs in the low 80s with conditions remaining dry.

Thankfully, rain chances are coming back starting tomorrow through Veterans Day weekend. No storms are expected. This should be just a straight rain event, but how much rain falls is the question. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range these three days.

The models haven’t been consistent on rainfall estimates but some have hinted at 1 to 2 inches for most spots. Considering we are in a deficit of over a foot of rain, that will be a huge blessing.

Temperatures will get cooler by the weekend as well. Highs will drop to the low 70s and the sky will be completely overcast.

Hope you enjoyed the sunny days while we had them!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Dry today, then a change
Dry today, then a change
Dense Fog, Showers Possible Friday
Dense Fog, Showers Possible Friday
Dense Fog, Showers Possible Friday
Dense Fog, Showers Possible Friday
None of this rain will be heavy and it won’t break the drought, but it certainly will be helpful.
Rain on the way!