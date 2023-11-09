Dry today, then a change

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen warm temperatures all week and that will continue today with highs in the low 80s with conditions remaining dry.

Thankfully, rain chances are coming back starting tomorrow through Veterans Day weekend. No storms are expected. This should be just a straight rain event, but how much rain falls is the question. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range these three days.

The models haven’t been consistent on rainfall estimates but some have hinted at 1 to 2 inches for most spots. Considering we are in a deficit of over a foot of rain, that will be a huge blessing.

Temperatures will get cooler by the weekend as well. Highs will drop to the low 70s and the sky will be completely overcast.

Hope you enjoyed the sunny days while we had them!

