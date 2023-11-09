Holiday Baking Tips with Chef Michelle Palazzo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrated pastry chef Michelle Palazzo is teaming up with Plugrà® European Style Butter to share the secrets that professional pastry chefs use to improve the quality and consistency of holiday pie recipes.
PALAZZO’S ‘PROFESSIONAL POINTERS’ FOR BAKING THE PERFECT PIE:
- PREMIUM INGREDIENTS — Discover how using quality ingredients can elevate any pie recipe to achieve a flakier crust and melt-in-your-mouth taste sensation
- PRECISION BAKING — Coveted professional techniques and methods from an expert baker to achieve the picture-perfect pie this holiday season
- RECIPE REVIVAL — Bring holiday pies to life with Palazzo’s Flakiest Pie Crust recipe using Plugrà® European Style Butter
- BAKING WITH BUTTER — Learn why Plugrà® European Style Butter is the trusted choice for professional and home bakers alike thanks to its perfectly balanced formulation
