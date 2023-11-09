Advertise With Us
Holiday Baking Tips with Chef Michelle Palazzo

Sweet Success: Holiday baking tips
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrated pastry chef Michelle Palazzo is teaming up with Plugrà® European Style Butter to share the secrets that professional pastry chefs use to improve the quality and consistency of holiday pie recipes.

PALAZZO’S ‘PROFESSIONAL POINTERS’ FOR BAKING THE PERFECT PIE:

  • PREMIUM INGREDIENTS — Discover how using quality ingredients can elevate any pie recipe to achieve a flakier crust and melt-in-your-mouth taste sensation
  • PRECISION BAKING — Coveted professional techniques and methods from an expert baker to achieve the picture-perfect pie this holiday season
  • RECIPE REVIVAL — Bring holiday pies to life with Palazzo’s Flakiest Pie Crust recipe using Plugrà® European Style Butter
  • BAKING WITH BUTTER — Learn why Plugrà® European Style Butter is the trusted choice for professional and home bakers alike thanks to its perfectly balanced formulation

