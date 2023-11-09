Holiday tech gifts and deals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a bargain on the most-wanted gifts this Holiday Season — Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen. Joining us with the inside scoop is Tech Life guru, Jennifer Jolly.

Click on the link to see Jennifer’s answers to some of the following questions:

•Where do we start?

•What’s another gadget from the year — that has a screaming deal?

•Any must-haves for families with young kids?

•I just saw a survey that shows more Americans plan to take advantage of rewards and cashback for their Holiday shopping. Tell us more about that trend:

•Where do we go for more information?

Jennifer Jolly

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist. She’s a nationally syndicated Tech-Life columnist and frequent contributor for USA Today, The Today Show, CNN, Yahoo, KPIX (San Francisco), WGN (Chicago), WPIX (New York) and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at Techish.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.